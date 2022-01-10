Advertisement

$15,000 reward being offered in West Texas cold case murder

Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.
Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A private group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder is now offering a $15,000 reward.

In August, the KCBD Investigates team spoke with the private investigators working on the murder case of Deborah Sue Williamson.

Debbie was 18 years old at the time of her death. She was fatally stabbed outside of her Lubbock home on Aug. 24, 1975. Her husband Doug found her body around 1 a.m. and called police. Debbie was stabbed 17 times.

PLEASE SHARE! My sister was brutally murdered in Lubbock, Tx on August 24, 1975. Please help me find justice for my sister.

Posted by Elizabeth Lemons-Flatt on Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Facebook page Justice For Deborah Sue Williamson was created by Debbie’s family and friends in hopes to find closure.

Tips can be submitted at tips@justice4debbie.com or by calling Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous.

A new Facebook page has been set up that you can request to join to follow their investigation.

