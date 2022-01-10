26-Year-Old Texas Man Charged With Murder, Evading Arrest

ALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - Allen Police arrested Ryan Thompson, 26, on charges of murder and evading arrest after identifying him as the suspect of a Jan 8 murder.

At about 8:24 p.m., Allen Police received several 911 calls about gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a vehicle with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat.

The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times. One bullet struck the driver and he died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was not struck and was able to get out of the vehicle to call 911. Through information gathered from witnesses, Officers were able to identify the suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Police found Thompson, an Allen resident, in the 800 block of Lake Highlands Drive. He tried to run from officers, but was arrested after a foot chase.

Thompson was arrested on the murder warrant and charged with evading arrest. He is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Police said Thompson and the victim knew each other, but a motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time.

The identity of the victim is not being released until proper notification to family can be made. There were no other injuries.

Allen police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.