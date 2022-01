Buckholts, Texas (KWTX) - Amid a surge in COVID-19, Buckholts ISD will be closed Monday, Jan. 10 for cleaning.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the campus will be temporarily closed for a “thorough cleaning” Monday and no students or staff will be on the campus.

School is scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 11.

