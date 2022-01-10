CBP officers arrest man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Waco

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Mexican man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in McLennan County as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. via the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge at the Laredo Port of Entry.

Erick Omar Lopez Cruz, 43, had an outstanding warrant out of Waco.

Officers processed a commercial bus when they performed a secondary inspection on Lopez Cruz. The officers took the suspect out of the bus and were able to use biometric verification through law enforcement databases to identify the suspect.

CBP officers confirmed the warrant was entered by the entered by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department and active at the time of the inspection.

CBP turned Lopez Cruz over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our frontline officers help keep our communities safe by apprehending travelers with outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes, including those of a sexual nature that impact children,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

