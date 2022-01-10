City of Temple to begin COVID-19 testing and vaccination site

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple will begin a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site this week.

The city is partnering with the Temple Fire & Rescue and Texas National Guard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 to 29 at the Wilson Park on the 2205 block of Curtis B Elliott Dr.

The state’s National Guard will be will provide COVID-19 rapid tests as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals ages 12 and up can receive either shot in the series or the booster for either brand.

Those interested in getting a COVID-19 test are encouraged to bring an ID.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.