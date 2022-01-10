Advertisement

Clouds are back; light rain will try to fall Tuesday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight we have clouds streaming in from the south and west with the arrival of an upper level low from the Pacific. Temperatures tonight will depend on how much cloud cover is over your neighborhood. Areas to the north and east will see clouds last and will likely get to the freezing mark by tomorrow morning. Where clouds move in faster, it will help to insulate temperatures a few more degrees. Overall, it will still be a chilly start in the 30s and 40s for Tuesday. Rain will try to fall but with our last front over the weekend that pushed in some very dry air, rain chances will be slim for Tuesday.

On the other side of shower chances for Tuesday will be a clearer sky and warmer temperatures! We have high pressure back in control and that will give us quiet weather to end the work week. Temperatures go on a warming stretch -- back into the 60s Wednesday and upper 60s/low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend brings our next cold front chance -- Saturday looks windy and colder with highs into the 50s. Rain chances with that front also look to be out of our area with more dry air for us.

