Early-week chill gives way to late-week warmth

We’re stuck in a weather pattern that has sent Central Texas multiple cold fronts but little in the way of rainfall. Unfortunately, since we are in desperate need of some rain, that pattern will not change this week. We have one chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday before late-week warmth builds back in. After Sunday’s cold front moved through the area, we’re feeling the chill this morning starting out in the 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Morning clouds will give way to a bit more sunshine gradually throughout the day and temperatures should steadily warm up too. We’re expecting the 30s and 40s this morning to turn to mid-50s by end of business today. With clearing skies late this afternoon, overnight lows should steadily tumble and we’ll likely start out near or just slightly below freezing Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s weather will be a bit of a reverse of today’s with morning sunshine giving way to midday and afternoon clouds with highs in the low-to-mid 50s, but there will be a chance of rain or even isolated sleet/graupel pellets late in the day and at night. A small disturbance will kick up scattered rain after lunch time but rain will fall into a thick layer of dry air close to the surface. A large majority of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground so rain chances are staying capped near 20%. Evaporating rain should cause temperatures to slightly cool off and may actually cause some rain to freeze into sleet pellets despite temperatures staying significantly above freezing. Sleet will be extremely isolated and there won’t be a ton of it, but experience tells me that you shouldn’t be surprised if you hear a ping of ice off the window every now and again. Regardless of if light showers or isolated sleet reaches the surface, there will be ZERO impacts since temperatures stay well above freezing.

Tuesday’s weak disturbance is it as far as storm systems go until the upcoming weekend. As a ridge of high pressure builds over Mexico late this week, we’ll be on the far northern periphery of this ridge so temperatures will warm up. We’re expecting morning temperatures to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning with 40s Friday morning. High temperatures take the biggest jump under mostly clear the partly cloudy skies late this week. We’ll reach the mid-60s Wednesday before low-to-mid 70s pop back up Thursday and Friday. A strong cold front is then set to arrive Saturday morning. Unfortunately, this front moves in sans rainfall but highs should tumble back into the 50s for the entire weekend with morning lows dipping back into the 30s. For the extended holiday weekend, expect highs to rebound close to 60° on MLK Jr. Day and then back into the mid-60s for the middle of next week. Some forecast models are hinting at rain for the middle of next week, but odds are less than 10% right now.

