‘God is creative in chaos’: Local minister channels faith via photos of beautiful subjects in rugged scenery

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local minister who also owns a business as a photographer is fusing his two passions hoping to use his photographs to inspire others to find beauty in chaos, especially in the uncertain times we’re living in now.

George Sticklin, of Marlin, is known as Minister Slugger. He is launching a photography business called Creative Chaos Photography with the goal of taking photographs of beautiful subjects in rugged scenery.

Sticklin said he found many of his backgrounds in and around Marlin, where he lives, and the Waco area.

“I came up with this name because I would ride by these places that were chaotic looking and in disarray and creativity would just jump out at me,” Sticklin said. “So, I made the decision to start shooting my pictures at these rugged looking locations to create unique pieces of art.”

Photos by George Sticklin (George Sticklin)

The backgrounds includes everything from dilapidated buildings to old structures and abandoned buildings.

What meets the eye is only a sliver of what the minister and photographer hopes to accomplish.

Sticklin said that with all the stress and heartaches related to COVID-19 the past few years, he felt there was no better time to launch the project.

“Creative Chaos is deeper than just the photography,” Sticklin said.

George Sticklin, of Marlin, known as Minister Slugger, is launching a photography business called Creative Chaos Photography, in which Stickland takes pictures of beautiful subjects in rugged scenery. (George Sticklin)

“Many people out there are going through chaos. Their lives are in chaos or in turmoil and they feel like their life is in so much disarray that nothing good can come from it and I believe God wants to remind people that beautiful things can still be developed from ugly places. "

Sticklin said he is not currently a minister at any particular church, but considers himself an evangelist. He said his ministry is Word On The Street Outreach and it allows him to minister via social media.

“We’re leaving in chaotic times right now with the pandemic and many other things that are going on, but for those of us who have faith in God, we will begin to see God do something great and miraculous.”

Sticklin said he believes “God is creative in chaos and we must trust him through the process.”

You can find more information about Creative Chaos Photography on its website, Facebook page or Instagram account.

George Sticklin photographs (George Sticklin)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.