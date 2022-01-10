Advertisement

Local blood banks critically low on blood supply

The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan...
The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan hospitals use across the state.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blood banks across Central Texas are struggling to keep up their blood supply as fewer people donate blood.

A national blood shortage means the Carter BloodCare in Waco only has enough blood on their shelves for a day at a time.

“In an emergency we might be calling on other hospital customers and say can you please send us your o-blood to this hospital with the emergency,” said Linda Goelzer, a spokesperson for Carter BloodCare.

Because the blood shortage has persisted since the start of the pandemic Carter BloodCare has joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp (BERC)-- an organization formed in Sept. 2021 to help various blood banks pull together their resources in times of need.

“If there is a mass casualty situation and a particular situation in another part of the country, the most recent was the tornadoes in Kentucky. We activated BERC and those centers were sending extra units of blood that had been collected that week to go to the emergency situation in Kentucky,” Goelzer said.

But still local blood banks need the help of businesses to host blood drives and individuals to donate blood. And staff say a recent COVID-19 Infection does not automatically disqualify you from donating.

Click here to donate to Carter BloodCare. Click here to donate to The American Red Cross.

