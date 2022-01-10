Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling one of its shows amid allegations of botched renovations and overcharging clients.

The series “Home Work” will no longer be part of the Magnolia Network schedule.

Network executives decided to drop the show after allegations surfaced, from at least three clients so far, saying they were overcharged and/or received poor work.

The show featured Andy and Candis Meredith who renovate houses in their home state of Utah.

It was touted to be the next ‘Fixer Upper’.

The Meredith’s have fired back, denying the allegations on social media.

The president of the network addressed the situation in a statement to KWTX.

“Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” said Allison Page, President, Magnolia Network. “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who live in Waco, own Magnolia Network in a joint partnership with Discovery.

