Advertisement

Oklahoma GOP lawmaker to introduce Texas-style abortion bill

Pro-choice and abortion fund groups sued 22 Texas lawmakers over their work on SB 8.
Pro-choice and abortion fund groups sued 22 Texas lawmakers over their work on SB 8.(KCBD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma has announced plans to introduce a bill mirroring a Texas law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

State Rep. Sean Roberts said his bill would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion that is not to save the mother’s life. Plaintiffs would be able to seek up to $10,000 in damages in civil court against abortion providers or anyone who “aids and abets” such an abortion.

“When it comes to fighting for the lives of the unborn, we must be willing to do whatever it takes,” said Roberts, R-Hominy.

Abortion providers in Oklahoma and other surrounding states have said they’ve seen an influx of women from Texas seeking abortions, some driving hours through the middle of the night and including patients as young as 12 years old.

Oklahoma routinely passes some of the strictest anti-abortion measures in the country, and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he would sign any anti-abortion bill the Legislature sends him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crash was reported.
UPDATE: Belton Police identify victims killed in Loop 121 crash Saturday
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

Latest News

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Minor League Baseball selects first female manager
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say North Korea has fired possible missile into sea
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
A scientist has come out saying they have found cases of what they are calling “Deltacron"
Officials investigate "Deltacron"
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17