Temple offering rental reinvestment program to improve housing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple is launching a new program to help renovate low-income housing to be more affordable and up to standards.

Whether you’re a college student or a new family looking for your first place to live, it can be quite the challenge.

Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development with the city, says over the last few years, potential residents have seen dozens of apartments that are unstable to pass HUD inspections.

“They essentially have 180 days to find a home,” she said.

“They’ve had clients come back that just can’t find housing and they’ll have to turn their voucher in and then the process starts all over with. So, these are really struggling here because there just isn’t any available housing here.”

In the program, property owners can apply for grants to renovate their properties. Approved applicants will be awarded funds as a 50/50 match reimbursement grant, helping turn these properties into housing choice voucher acceptance.

“Last year, more than 50 housing choice vouchers were returned,” said Temple Spokesperson Kiara Nowlin.

“Since announcing the program, we’ve been contacted by several interested groups, but only received 3 complete applications.”

Nowlin says the city isn’t sure why more applications haven’t come in. Even so, Glover says they hope to put the word out more because the program is not only a chance to further develop the area, but provide safe affordable housing for those Central Texans just starting out.

“It’s absolutely crucial that we continue to push this program out and encourage these landlords to take advantage of it,” she said.

“Also, this is about educating them on housing choice vouchers.”

For more information, you can visit the city’s website or call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5999.

