Advertisement

Temple offering rental reinvestment program to improve housing

The city of Temple is launching a new program to help renovate low-income housing to be more...
The city of Temple is launching a new program to help renovate low-income housing to be more affordable and up to standards.(Source: WSFA)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple is launching a new program to help renovate low-income housing to be more affordable and up to standards.

Whether you’re a college student or a new family looking for your first place to live, it can be quite the challenge.

Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development with the city, says over the last few years, potential residents have seen dozens of apartments that are unstable to pass HUD inspections.

“They essentially have 180 days to find a home,” she said.

“They’ve had clients come back that just can’t find housing and they’ll have to turn their voucher in and then the process starts all over with. So, these are really struggling here because there just isn’t any available housing here.”

In the program, property owners can apply for grants to renovate their properties. Approved applicants will be awarded funds as a 50/50 match reimbursement grant, helping turn these properties into housing choice voucher acceptance.

“Last year, more than 50 housing choice vouchers were returned,” said Temple Spokesperson Kiara Nowlin.

“Since announcing the program, we’ve been contacted by several interested groups, but only received 3 complete applications.”

Nowlin says the city isn’t sure why more applications haven’t come in. Even so, Glover says they hope to put the word out more because the program is not only a chance to further develop the area, but provide safe affordable housing for those Central Texans just starting out.

“It’s absolutely crucial that we continue to push this program out and encourage these landlords to take advantage of it,” she said.

“Also, this is about educating them on housing choice vouchers.”

For more information, you can visit the city’s website or call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5999.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
A crash was reported.
Two killed in crash on Loop 121 in Belton
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Fort Hood Private and male arrested for sexual assault of a minor
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts warn cloth masks are ineffective against COVID-19
After a Travis County court ruled that Governor Greg Abbott can not impose a ban on local...
Questions about mask mandates start as Omicron cases rise

Latest News

The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan...
Local blood banks critically low on blood supply
Temple Fire and Rescue battles early morning fire.
Temple family displaced following early morning fire
A crash was reported.
Two killed in crash on Loop 121 in Belton
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death