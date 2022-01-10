Temple Police need help locating missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 20-year-old male.

Robert “Bob” Joe Mares, 20, was last seen Jan. 7 at the 1700 block of S. 39th Street.

Mares was last seen wearing slide sandals, black pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a silver chain necklace.

If you have any information, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

MISSING PERSON:

