Temple Police seek public’s help with information regarding aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information about an aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery call at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on January 9, 2022 in the 800 block of N. Main Street

On the scene, the officers learned two armed unknown males approached and pointed a handgun at the victim. The males took the victims phone before leaving in a black four-door car with a damaged rear bumper.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.

