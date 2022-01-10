Advertisement

Temple Police seek public’s help with information regarding aggravated robbery

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19...
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information about an aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery call at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on January 9, 2022 in the 800 block of N. Main Street

On the scene, the officers learned two armed unknown males approached and pointed a handgun at the victim. The males took the victims phone before leaving in a black four-door car with a damaged rear bumper.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crash was reported.
UPDATE: Belton Police identify victims killed in Loop 121 crash Saturday
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to offer free COVID-19 testing
(Source: Rice University)
Rice and 15 other universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
The Texas National Guard will provide tests and vaccinations for those ages 12 and up....
City of Temple to begin COVID-19 testing and vaccination site