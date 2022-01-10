Advertisement

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to offer free COVID-19 testing

McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program.
McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program.(Katie Aupperle)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 testing via drive-thru Tuesday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the McLennan Community College Community Services Parking lot M at the 4601block of N. 19th St.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required.

To receive a test, one should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus and are to bring their medical insurance card for the appointment.

“The expense for the test will be billed to your insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured.” said the city in a statement “Please confirm with your insurance provider before scheduling a test, there should not be an out-of-pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.”

Register for an appointment at https://dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or call 877-355-7978.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crash was reported.
UPDATE: Belton Police identify victims killed in Loop 121 crash Saturday
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19...
Temple Police seek public’s help with information regarding aggravated robbery
(Source: Rice University)
Rice and 15 other universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
The Texas National Guard will provide tests and vaccinations for those ages 12 and up....
City of Temple to begin COVID-19 testing and vaccination site