Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to offer free COVID-19 testing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 testing via drive-thru Tuesday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the McLennan Community College Community Services Parking lot M at the 4601block of N. 19th St.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required.

To receive a test, one should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus and are to bring their medical insurance card for the appointment.

“The expense for the test will be billed to your insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured.” said the city in a statement “Please confirm with your insurance provider before scheduling a test, there should not be an out-of-pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.”

Register for an appointment at https://dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or call 877-355-7978.

