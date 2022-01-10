Workforce Solutions program helps with cost of childcare for some

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent study from The Pennyhoarder found more than 80 percent of parents are overwhelmed by the cost of childcare, but there’s a program available in Central Texas that may help.

The Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions said during the pandemic, certain industries were hit hard, and that’s where the Service Industries Recovery Program comes in.

It’s a program, with funding from the state, that pays for a year of child care for families working in arts, entertainment and recreation, food service and accommodation and retail.

“The goal was really to you know, find those families who were just hardest hit during the pandemic and really try to give them some solid footing as we you know, try to recover,” Julie Talbert, manager of childcare for the Heart of Texas Workforce Board, said.

That funding is something Kyndall Rothaus is thankful for. Rothaus, who is a writer and director of a local non-profit, is a single mom with two three year old girls.

Rothaus said at the beginning of the pandemic, it was difficult to work while also caring for her girls. She said she almost cried when she found out she was accepted into the program.

“That has really taken a load off of my mind, you know, just knowing that my two girls can have good care and I don’t have to, I don’t have to worry about coming up with those additional funds every month,” Rothaus said.

Talbert said the program is meant to be very easy to apply for. If you live in McLennan , Bosque, Falls, Freestone or Limestone counties, you can head to hotworkforce.com and the application is on the homepage under the program services and childcare tab.

The program is also available in Bell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties. If you live in that area, you’ll need to go to https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/ccs-parents/.

There is an income limit to be accepted into the program. You can find more information on the respective websites for your area. The deadline to apply is March 31.

