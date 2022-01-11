Deputies in Brazos Valley ask public for help identifying suspect in credit card theft
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s identifying the suspect in a credit card theft investigation.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was allegedly driving.
The stolen card was used at H-E-B at William D. Fitch Pkwy in College Station. The card was also used at Target and Kroger in Bryan.
If anyone has any information, contact Investigator Hernandez at 979-361-4982 or shernandez@brazoscountytx.gov or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
