Deputies in Brazos Valley ask public for help identifying suspect in credit card theft

The suspect in a credit card theft case.
The suspect in a credit card theft case.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s identifying the suspect in a credit card theft investigation.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was allegedly driving.

The stolen card was used at H-E-B at William D. Fitch Pkwy in College Station. The card was also used at Target and Kroger in Bryan.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect and vehicle in the photos below....

Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

If anyone has any information, contact Investigator Hernandez at 979-361-4982 or shernandez@brazoscountytx.gov or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Potential Woodway Developments