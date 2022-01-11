Advertisement

Central Texas school district cancels classes as a result of ‘extensive amount of illness’

File Photo
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Buckholts Independent School District in Milam County will close for the remainder of the week in response to the “extensive amount of illness continuing to spread throughout the community, low attendance rates, and staffing shortages,” the district announced in a Facebook post.

Students will be released at the regular time on Tuesday, January 11. Parents who wish to pick up their children early may do so by checking them out in the front office.

The closure will be in effect from January 12th until January 15th.

Monday, January 17th is a scheduled school holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“Please take this time to heal and get well,” the district said.

“If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time. Our prayers are with those families currently battling COVID!”

If you have any questions, please contact BISD administration at rlund@buckholtsisd.net

