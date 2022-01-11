Advertisement

Dallas teenager shot, killed in drive-by shooting asleep in bed

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective...
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.(Live 5/File)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Crystal Rodriguez, 17, is mourning her loss after the teen was killed in a drive-by shooting while asleep in bed on Jan. 11.

It happened at her home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue near the Dolphin Heights area just before 2:30 a.m. The bullet struck Rodriguez in her back. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they’re searching for the unknown suspects.

The motive and circumstances regarding Rodriguez’s killing are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

