Donations being accepted for Hobbs newborn left in dumpster

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Donations are being accepted for the newborn who was thrown in a dumpster behind the mall in Hobbs on Friday.

Officials with the Hobbs Police Department say the newborn boy is stable. At last update, he was still at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.

Those wishing to make donations to benefit the newborn child may do so at the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department’s (NMCYFD) office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240.

Monetary donations are not accepted, but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.

Additionally, donations of new items for children of all ages in the care of the NMCYFD are accepted every day, and these children are always in dire need of such items.

The child’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila has been scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 2:15 p.m. She has been charged with attempt to commit murder and alternatively child abuse.

Avila told police she had the baby in a bathroom at her parents’ home and didn’t know what to do. She didn’t realize she was pregnant and unexpectedly gave birth. She cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the newborn in a towel and placed the baby in a trashbag with trash in it, then put that inside a larger black trashbag. She threw the baby in a dumpster after 2 p.m. Friday after driving around. More than six hours later, three people looking through the dumpsters found the child and called police.

Security video was used to find the woman who tossed the baby in the dumpster.

The child was taken to a Hobbs hospital and transferred to Lubbock.

Avila’s parents’ told police they did not know she was pregnant. Avila told police who she believed the father was. She said she had not been in a relationship with him since August.

