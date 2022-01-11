Advertisement

Family of 7 displaced after Cameron house fire

(WLOX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department says the Red Cross is helping seven people displaced after a Tuesday morning house fire in Cameron.

Fire officials say the call came in around 7:15 a.m. that a home was on fire on 6th Street.

The fire reportedly started with an electrical issue in a bedroom. The flames made their way to the attic but firefighters were able to put out the fire. The home has flame, smoke, and water damage.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging

Latest News

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)
North Texas Resident Joins Millionaire’s Club After $1 Million Scratch Ticket Win
The Temple Fire Department is investigating the cause of a 2-alarm early-morning house fire.
Officials investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Temple
Tuesday is the first day of the MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden show, hosted by the Waco Chamber...
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show back in Waco
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash