Advertisement

Former Shoemaker Grey Wolf provided the spark BU needed in the Sugar Bowl

Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (80) runs at the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game...
Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (80) runs at the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the game was tied in fourth quarter, it was a Central Texas kid the Bears leaned on to make a difference in the game.

Killeen Shoemaker alum, Monaray Baldwin, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Sugar Bowl to give the Bears a 14-7 lead.

Baldwin provided a spark to Baylor’s offense when they needed it the most.

His family is still celebrating the big moment.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crash was reported.
UPDATE: Belton Police identify victims killed in Loop 121 crash Saturday
Just days after it’s cable TV launch, Magnolia Network is pulling the show 'Home Work' amid...
Magnolia Network pulls show over allegations of shoddy work, overcharging
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
The Killeen police department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a 31-year-old...
Killeen police investigating 31-year-old’s death

Latest News

Kevin Hoffman receives coach of the year award
Three-time state champion head coach to retire from Mart ISD
Reicher head basketball coach Darryl McCoy
Coach McCoy brings core values from youth basketball camp with him to Reicher
Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives past TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) to the basket in...
Top-ranked Bears erase halftime deficit to beat TCU
Pete Fredenburg. (Staff photo/file)
UMHB football coach Pete Fredinburg announces retirement