Former Shoemaker Grey Wolf provided the spark BU needed in the Sugar Bowl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the game was tied in fourth quarter, it was a Central Texas kid the Bears leaned on to make a difference in the game.

Killeen Shoemaker alum, Monaray Baldwin, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Sugar Bowl to give the Bears a 14-7 lead.

Baldwin provided a spark to Baylor’s offense when they needed it the most.

His family is still celebrating the big moment.

