Former Shoemaker Grey Wolf provided the spark BU needed in the Sugar Bowl
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the game was tied in fourth quarter, it was a Central Texas kid the Bears leaned on to make a difference in the game.
Killeen Shoemaker alum, Monaray Baldwin, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Sugar Bowl to give the Bears a 14-7 lead.
Baldwin provided a spark to Baylor’s offense when they needed it the most.
His family is still celebrating the big moment.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.