Advertisement

Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan

Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston pair is in the Brazos County jail accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail.

Bryan police say they first saw the two parked by a USPS drop box at the post office on East William J Bryan Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities reportedly stopped Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26, a short distance away.

Police say they could see some mail inside their vehicle so they did a search. They reportedly found hundreds of pieces of mail in a garbage bag and a suitcase. The mail was from not just the Bryan area, but Waco and Hewitt as well.

They are both charged with felony mail theft.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job

Latest News

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
Donations being accepted for Hobbs newborn left in dumpster
File Photo
Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts
Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Austin voters could decriminalize small amounts of pot in May