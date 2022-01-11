Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston pair is in the Brazos County jail accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail.

Bryan police say they first saw the two parked by a USPS drop box at the post office on East William J Bryan Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities reportedly stopped Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26, a short distance away.

Police say they could see some mail inside their vehicle so they did a search. They reportedly found hundreds of pieces of mail in a garbage bag and a suitcase. The mail was from not just the Bryan area, but Waco and Hewitt as well.

They are both charged with felony mail theft.

