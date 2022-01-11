Advertisement

MidTex Farm & Ranch Show back in Waco

By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday is the first day of the MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden show, hosted by the Waco Chamber of Commerce.

This year, they are rejoining the Blackland Income Growth Conference, which helps farmers and ranchers looking to get ready for the new production year.

The event, at the BASE at Extraco Events Center, is full of displays of new farming and ranch equipment, seeds, chemicals, ag-related services and technology.

There’s also a chance to take classes offered by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. Dr. Shane McLellan, McLennan County extension agent, said there’s something for everyone to learn, even if you’re not a farmer.

“It’s always good to expand our horizons, expand our knowledge base and what we know or what we think we know that you know, grow on that,” Dr. McLellan said. “It’s important that we attend these sessions just to learn a little bit more. The common person is separated from agriculture.”

Dr. McLellan said while a lot of information is available to a producer right on their iPhone, farming is always changing, and that’s part of why they host these classes.

“Some of this stuff is current issues, emerging issues and we bring the best people available then top notch speakers, professors from the colleges etc. to come and speak and provide hands on educational training,” Dr. McLellan said.

You can find a full list of classes online; classes cost $25 to attend. The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show is free to attend.

It goes from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

