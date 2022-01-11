Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

