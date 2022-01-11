Advertisement

Officials investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Temple

The Temple Fire Department is investigating the cause of a 2-alarm early-morning house fire.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating the cause of a 2-alarm early-morning house fire.

Officials report firefighters arrived on scene at 919 N. 7th Street just after 4:30 Tuesday morning. They found heavy smoke and flames near the rear of the house.

The fire was under control by just after 5 a.m. Fire officials are still investigating the cause. The home was believed to be vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

