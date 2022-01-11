Advertisement

Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th

Connally ISD
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Tuesday announced it was closing all campuses as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases and at the recommendation of the McLennan County Health Department.

The department “recommended we close all campuses in our district through Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The decision was made based upon the recent sharp increase in positive cases and the ongoing transmission throughout the Connally community,” the school district said.

At this time, school is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, January 19th.

“This closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our district. Our hope is that the closure will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover.”

Connally ISD said the closure will allow time for deep cleaning of the campus facilities.

Parents will reportedly receive information from their campus principal on how students will access remote instruction with their assigned teacher, and the requirements for attendance purposes.

“We will do our best to keep learning in progress,” the district siad. .

Free meals will continue to be offered to all CISD students. Breakfast will be distributed from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning and lunch will be distributed from 11:00 to 12:00 in front of the Connally Elementary School and the Connally Junior High School campus.

“We know the hardship this may present to families, but we want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and team. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and if your child tests positive for Covid-19, contact your students’ campus nurse,” the school district said.

CONTACT LIST:

The district is working to coordinate a drive-through testing event for Connally ISD students, staff, and immediate family members.

Details of the date and time of the event will be shared on the district website Wednesday afternoon.

