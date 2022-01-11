Some light rain possible today, potentially with isolated sleet mixed in

A compact storm system should roll through Central Texas over the next few hours. Instead of today’s storm system bringing us a slam dunk of rainfall, precipitation is going to fall into dry air which may lead to a few isolated sleet pellets mixed into the rain if it reaches the surface. Even though isolated sleet is possible there will be zero impact to roadways since temperatures will be above freezing from the time it could start through the middle of the weekend. Clouds will be increasing today and temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s should warm up a bit as those clouds move in from the west. Highs today should reach the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s with the warmest temperatures expected east of I-35. Since evaporation is a cooling process, temperatures could drop back into the 40s as precipitation evaporates away, but those temperatures may tumble into the mid-40s if there’s a heavier burst of rain or sleet. You may not need an umbrella today but it’s a good idea to have it with you.

After today’s weird weather rolls out before midnight, we’re expecting quiet weather conditions for quite some time. Temperatures overnight should only drop into the mid-30s thanks to mostly cloudy skies hanging around. We’ll see sunshine return Wednesday morning and that’ll boost temperatures into the mid-60s. We’re expecting highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday despite morning temperatures in the upper 30s. A strong front swings through Saturday morning which should keep high temperatures in the low 50s to kick off the weekend. We’ll spend a morning near freezing Sunday and then slightly warm back up into the mid-50s. Another weak front may swing through on MLK Jr. Day Monday, however temperatures shouldn’t be impacted too much as we warm back into the low 60s. Our next storm system that could produce rain may not arrive until late next week.

