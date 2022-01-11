Advertisement

Starting to warm before the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We are watching the clouds for tonight. They start to clear from west to east and it will all depend on how fast they can get out of here. If they hold through most of the night, temperatures should only drop into the mid-30s, above freezing. If they clear a little faster, some could drop around the freezing mark and that would be most likely for areas west of I-35. Other than those few clouds, we’ve got a lot of clear sky in the forecast for the remainder of the week. We see sunshine return by tomorrow morning and that’ll boost temperatures into the mid-60s for highs. Spoiler alert: tomorrow is great but we’ve got some even nicer and warmer days in the forecast!

High pressure creates a clear sky, clear sky lets sunshine stream in and with the location of the high pressure we see a warmer south & southwesterly wind. All these things combined will give us a boost in temperatures for the last few days of the week with highs in the 70s. Low humidity is in play, giving us some really nice weather to end the week. Enjoy it, changes lurk just beyond Friday.

We’re tracking another dry cold front as we start the weekend. That drops highs to the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and Sunday (vs the 70s we end the week with). Saturday will be the day the front swings through so it’ll be a windy start to the weekend with NW winds 20-30 mph. We’ll spend a morning near freezing Sunday and then slightly warm back up into the mid-50s. Another weak front may swing through on MLK Jr. Day Monday, however temperatures shouldn’t be impacted too much as we warm back into the low 60s. Our next storm system that could produce rain may not arrive until late next week.

