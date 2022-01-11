Advertisement

Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident

Four student athletes were originally facing felony charges
Milam County Courthouse
Milam County Courthouse
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Three of the four Caldwell High School student athletes that were facing felony charges for an incident on a school bus that happened Sept. 21, 2021 have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart took a plea deal from the DA and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The students will receive a $4,000 fine and one year of deferred adjudication. Sophie Goodman’s case was not heard in court Tuesday.

In November, the three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were indicted by a Milam County grand jury, accused of stripping another student on a school bus in September.

Warrants filed for their arrest say the girls forcibly restrained a 14-year-old student on the bus and undressed her as they were returning to Caldwell following a sporting event. They were arrested in October by Milam County authorities on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

