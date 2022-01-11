Advertisement

Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina

A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.(WSOC)
By WSOC staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSOC) - Authorities say a freight train crashed into a mobile home in Stanly County, North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Deputies say a truck driver was towing a mobile home across the tracks when a passing train smashed into it.

They also say the train was traveling at about 10 mph when it collided into the mobile home.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating how the crash occurred.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job

Latest News

This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Georgia, to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Rep. Fortenberry
Nebraska congressman’s campaign finance case back in court