U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in August 2021 Waco murder case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Jeremiah Darnel Walker, 22, in connection to the murder of Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco.

Walker was arrested in Waco on January 11, 2022.

Waco Police identified Bethke as the driver of a car that crashed into a fence the afternoon of August 23, 2021.

Officers who responded to a 911 call regarding the wreck in the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue found Bethke suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bethke was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

