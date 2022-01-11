Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in August 2021 Waco murder case

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Jeremiah Darnel Walker, 22, in connection to the murder of Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco.

Walker was arrested in Waco on January 11, 2022.

Waco Police identified Bethke as the driver of a car that crashed into a fence the afternoon of August 23, 2021.

Officers who responded to a 911 call regarding the wreck in the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue found Bethke suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bethke was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job

Latest News

Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
File Photo: Texas-Mexico border.
Border Patrol agents arrest four sexual offenders
Willie Rhodes, 55, was last scene leaving work at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Cefco gas station at...
Waco Police say missing man may be in immediate danger
Residents hoping for answers about possible development
Potential Woodway Developments
The suspect in a credit card theft case.
Deputies in Brazos Valley ask public for help identifying suspect in credit card theft