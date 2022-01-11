Waco chef celebrates five years in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local chef turned entrepreneur says being quick to pivot and change has been the key to success for surviving and thriving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as she celebrates five years in business, with nearly half of that time working through the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

Natasha Jarmon, known as Chef Heir, marked the milestone with a heart full of gratitude as her company which started as Heirlooms Cakes and Catering out of her home in Waco in 2017 and in 2021 birthed The Heir’s Table, a business on Hewitt Drive which focuses on classes, parties, and private events, is proving to be very successful.

“The best way that I would describe the business is change,” Jarmon said.

And she’s had to do a lot of that over the past few years.

Jarmon first turned to her lifelong passion of cooking after her job was phased out in corporate healthcare.

“I went to what I knew best,” Jarmon said.

Jarmon has been a cake decorator since 1991 and she spent four years as a private chef before opening The Heir’s Table.

She calls it a food emporium because she’s always wanted it to be about so much more than dining.

The Heir’s Table started out offering food to-go but as the pandemic stretched on and the success of private events and demand for small educational classes grew, she shifted her business focus.

Six months ago, Jarmon stopped offering a menu for pickup and focused on what was working best.

She now strictly offers events, cooking classes and birthday parties for kids, allowing her to also keep her overhead manageable.

“The change in a business in being an entrepreneur is like riding a roller coaster,” Jarmon said. “It’s like once you get on you don’t know what to expect. You have your peaks you have your valleys but, in the end, you come out on top, and everything goes back to normal.”

Jarmon says she’s looking forward to a strong 2022 in business and already has many big things planned for the new year.

The Heir’s Table is hosting an open house Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 121 North Hewitt Dr. in Hewitt.

She’s celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday by offering a class for kids which cooks up the civil rights leader’s favorite meals.

Jarmon says she has many other classes and offerings coming up soon and regularly updates them on her Facebook page.

She said while the last few years haven’t always been easy, she’s thankful she’s found a way to make it work.

“I would sum it all up and say there’s change and change is good,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.