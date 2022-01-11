West: First-ever police department building in the works

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - For years, police officers in the City of West have been squeezing into a couple of rooms inside City Hall.

However, now the police department is finally getting a building to call its own.

A deteriorating building on the corner of N. Reagan and Pine St. will soon be demolished, and the site will become the new home to West PD Headquarters.

Mayor Pro Tem Stevie Vanek says the building has been there for as long as he can remember.

“I was born in 1957 and this building was already here,” said Vanek. “We know it was a post office built in the early 1950s and for many, many years it has served the boy scout troop here in West.”

West Police Chief Darryl Barton says he remembers visiting the building when he was a child.

“Most my family is here in West, so I can remember going in there, not as a post office but it was like a news stand at one point,” said Barton.

From news stand, to post office, to antique shop, to boy scout meeting hall...the plain, unassuming brick building has some history.

However, a new, and likely more memorable chapter in the City of West history books, is starting this week.

“Things only last so long, whether it be cars or buildings, so it’s time for a new police station,” said Vanek.

Last week, the West City Council approved the demolition and asbestos abatement of the building.

Demolition will begin this week.

Both Barton and Vanek say there’s been overwhelming support for the project thus far.

“We have a great police force and they deserve a better building than what they got, the old one is pretty rough, we want to give them a better place to work,” said Vanek.

Right now West PD’s 13 sworn officers work out of two rooms in City Hall.

“We have outgrown this space we currently occupy in City Hall, we were just kind of bumping into each other,” said Barton.

Barton says plans to get them more space have been in the works for four years.

“We’re bound and determined, and I think rightfully so, that let’s get this thing done, let’s get it done now,” said Barton.

However, right now, construction costs are high.

“We’re doing this as frugally as we can,” said Vanek.

The City of West has budgeted $400,000 for the building.

Vanek says they may need to dip into next year’s budget if necessary.

With a city growing as rapidly as West, Barton says they need more space to keep up.

“We’re almost like a little tourist town when it comes to the Czech culture and we’re proud of that,” said Barton. “And with that, serving the people of the community and serving the people that visit the community, we need a facility that matches what our agency is as far as size, and right now we’re just not fitting the bill with what we got.”

The city goes to bid for construction on Jan. 17.

Officials are hoping for West PD’s new headquarters to be finished in late summer or early fall.

