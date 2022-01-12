Advertisement

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
By KELSEE WARD
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout.

Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans after buying a case, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you have to post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. You can also enter the contest by going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap. The wrap can be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The $1 million prize will be awarded as a check to one winner after a random drawing takes place on Feb. 21. The sweepstakes is going on from now until Feb. 20.

