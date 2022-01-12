$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout.

Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans after buying a case, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you have to post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. You can also enter the contest by going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap. The wrap can be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

👑 Winning $1,000,000 and living like a King is as good as GOLD. 💰



Share a photo of a gold can with #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win $1,000,000!



Learn more here: https://t.co/T0dGFllzf3 pic.twitter.com/NNxlsVHuWJ — beer.eth (@budweiserusa) January 11, 2022

The $1 million prize will be awarded as a check to one winner after a random drawing takes place on Feb. 21. The sweepstakes is going on from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.