Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday announced it is changing its Covid-19 Threat Level from Level 2 (Significant) to Level 1 (Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission).

“This change is based on the rapidly increasing incidence rate, positivity rate, and surge in hospitalizations,” the health district said.

Bell County has continued to experience a rapid rise in active cases since the threat level was adjusted on January 4, 2022.

A month ago, the incidence rate was 50 active cases per 100,000 people, the health district said.

When the threat level was increased A week ago the rate was 575.

On Tuesday, it increased to 1044 active cases per 100,000 people.

“The rapid rise in cases is largely attributable to the Omicron variant, which now accounts for over 90 percent of new cases in Bell County,” the health district said.

“While the Omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous variants, we are still seeing many people developing severe disease and requiring hospitalization, especially in persons who are not vaccinated.”

Local health experts recommend that anyone who has been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 closely follow the recently revised recommendations for isolation or quarantine.

“While allowing persons to return to work after only 5 days of quarantine or isolation if they are not having symptoms, the individual must wear a mask for an additional 5 days. For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, the isolation and quarantine periods are still 10 days,” the county said.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you or for frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please visit www.vaccines.gov, or call 1-800-232-0233.

You can also TEXT your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccine location near you. To reach the COVID-19 Helpline, call 2-1-1 and select option 6, call 1-877-570-9779 or visit www.211texas.org.

