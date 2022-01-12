Advertisement

Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission

Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday announced it is changing its Covid-19 Threat Level from Level 2 (Significant) to Level 1 (Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission).

“This change is based on the rapidly increasing incidence rate, positivity rate, and surge in hospitalizations,” the health district said.

Bell County has continued to experience a rapid rise in active cases since the threat level was adjusted on January 4, 2022.

A month ago, the incidence rate was 50 active cases per 100,000 people, the health district said.

When the threat level was increased A week ago the rate was 575.

On Tuesday, it increased to 1044 active cases per 100,000 people.

“The rapid rise in cases is largely attributable to the Omicron variant, which now accounts for over 90 percent of new cases in Bell County,” the health district said.

“While the Omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous variants, we are still seeing many people developing severe disease and requiring hospitalization, especially in persons who are not vaccinated.”

Local health experts recommend that anyone who has been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 closely follow the recently revised recommendations for isolation or quarantine.

“While allowing persons to return to work after only 5 days of quarantine or isolation if they are not having symptoms, the individual must wear a mask for an additional 5 days. For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, the isolation and quarantine periods are still 10 days,” the county said.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you or for frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please visit www.vaccines.gov, or call 1-800-232-0233.

You can also TEXT your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccine location near you. To reach the COVID-19 Helpline, call 2-1-1 and select option 6, call 1-877-570-9779 or visit www.211texas.org.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th

Latest News

FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th
Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Local schools update quarantine guidelines following CDC recommendation
Pro-choice and abortion fund groups sued 22 Texas lawmakers over their work on SB 8.
Oklahoma GOP lawmaker to introduce Texas-style abortion bill