Candlelight vigil held for Tyler man missing since Dec. 23

Marcus Rodriguez last seen at Tyler apartment complex
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends, and complete strangers gathered Tuesday evening at a candlelight vigil for a missing man in downtown Tyler.

Marcus Rodriguez, 21, was last seen Dec. 23 at the Palomar Apartments on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. His parents said he was there for some type of a party or gathering after eating at the Fuzzy’s Taco restaurant on Troup Highway.

Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, was last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy.(Tyler Police Department)

The apartment complex would be the last place Rodriguez, a father of two-and-a-half-year-old twins, was seen. His vehicle was discovered in the parking lot, but the young man was nowhere to be found.

In an interview with KLTV 7, Rodriguez’s parents made a plea for tips related to their son’s disappearance.

“I just want to bring him back home,” said Lisa Rodriguez, Marcus’ mother.

Tyler police are investigating Rodriguez’s disappearance, but haven’t received any solid leads as to where he might be or what may have happened.

“We’ve searched all the wooded areas around the apartment complex where he was last seen,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department. “We’ve searched the apartment complex where he was last seen, interviewed multiple people, friends, and family just to try to get an idea of what might have happened or where he might have gone.”

Erbaugh said police have been able to pull surveillance video from nearby businesses, but without a tighter time frame, they’ve yet to find anything helpful. He said they’ve had better luck with video captured at the Palomar Apartments.

“We do have some apartment complex video which does show some movement in and around the time that we think he went missing, but nothing that we can follow up on, at least without more tips or an idea of what we’re seeing because it’s not very clear video,” Erbaugh said.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact Tyler Police Detective Holt at 903-531-1028.

If Rodriguez happens to see this story, his parents had this to say:

“Marcus, you know we love you and we’re gonna find you no matter what it takes,” Lisa Rodriguez said.

“Son, we love you and we’re going to bring you home,” Sergio Rodriguez said. “No matter what the occasion is. We miss you. We love you.”

The family plans on hosting candlelight vigils each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in downtown Tyler until Rodriguez is found.

People gathered Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil on the downtown square in Tyler.
People gathered Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil on the downtown square in Tyler.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

