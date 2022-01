WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early-morning fire at a home in the 1600 block of Connor Avenue displaced a family on Wednesday.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The family got out safely and no reports of injuries.

They will be staying with other family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.