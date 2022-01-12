Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - The 18-year-old woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs, New Mexico was in court Wednesday afternoon. A crowd gathered at the entrance of the courthouse with signs, one saying “Babies are a gift from God, not garbage,” and “Justice for Baby.”

Alexis Avila was arraigned in a Lea County courtroom where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

The judge placed Avila under house arrest until her trial. She cannot leave her house unless she is going to school, a job, receiving medical or psychological counseling, or going to church if her family is also attending. She is not allowed to have or be on social media, she is not allowed to be around her child or any child under the age of 10. She is not allowed to have any male visitors at her home. No alcohol. No weapons. No leaving the town or the state. No contact with anyone who will testify, and she is required to wear an ankle monitor.

The judge said, “If you go somewhere, I’ll be notified and you’ll go straight to jail.”

The judge assured the courtroom that the house arrest conditions will protect the community without her being in jail.

Investigators say Avila admits she threw her newborn son into a dumpster just hours after giving birth. She claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before. The act was caught on a security camera, which helped police in finding Avila.

The infant was in the dumpster about six hours before being found by a woman and two men who were searching the dumpsters for “anything of value.”

The infant is in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Avila’s attorney, a public defender named Martin Wolfson, said, “We’re grateful for the court’s decision today, but at this time there will be no additional comment as this case makes it way through the justice system.”

Those wishing to make donations to benefit the newborn child may do so at the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department’s (NMCYFD) office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240.

Monetary donations are not accepted, but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.

Additionally, donations of new items for children of all ages in the care of the NMCYFD are accepted every day, and these children are always in dire need of such items.

