Homebuilders hope for unity as council weighs building standards

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Homebuilders are fighting for more clarity in what can be built in Killeen.

A list of proposed home design standards is being worked up. This would regulate how things like garages, porches and roofs can be built.

“If the ordinance got passed how it is right now, a lot of the new houses that have been going up throughout Central Texas, they would not be allowed,” said Joshua Welch, president of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association.

Homebuilders in Central Texas are concerned about a possible set of guidelines being weighed by the Killeen City Council.

“Generally, the consensus is that they aren’t in favor of the ordinance philosophically, as a whole,” said Wallis Meshier, Killeen’s director of planning.

With lots of building in the city, the Welcher said any sort of restrictions could hurt the current housing market.

“We want to make sure that we can continue to deliver the product that the market desires and the market wants,” said Welcher.

And the standards set forth are concerning, because of the way people want their homes built.

“They’re wanting a little more space,” Welcher said. “Bigger houses than what sometimes we’ve seen in the past. More garage space.”

Now, the city council is trying to meet with area homebuilders to get some perspective on what is needed.

“I thought the idea of extending an invitation to them was for all of us to be able to get in a room where we could have a one-on-one conversation,” said Rick Williams, city councilperson at-large.

Homebuilders are hopeful with the prospect of finding some middle ground.

The association president said a meeting with the council is expected to take place later this month before anything is finalized.

“For a citizen, it’s the future of your city...This is really what we’re talking about,” said Welcher.

