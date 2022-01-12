Advertisement

Investigators seek information in Burleson County cold case

Jerome Robinson was last seen at a Tunis nightclub on December 28, 2001
Jerome Robinson went missing in December of 2001 after an evening at a night club in Tunis
Jerome Robinson went missing in December of 2001 after an evening at a night club in Tunis(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a 20-year-old cold case.

Jerome Robinson, 21, was last seen at the “Team Club” in Tunis on December 28, 2001, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson was reported missing in January 2002 by his grandmother and a friend.

During their investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant and collected evidence that suggested that he was murdered while at the club.

Authorities believe Robinson won a large amount of money shooting dice and say robbery is a suspected motive in his death.

The sheriff’s office says multiple leads have been pursued over the years but the case remains cold to this day and Robinson’s body has never been found.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $3,000 reward for any information.

Please contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 567-4343 or Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers at (866) 930-TIPS (8477).

The sheriff’s office is assisted in this investigation by the Texas Rangers, the Burleson County District Attorney’s Office and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

