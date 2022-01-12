List of COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Clinics in Central Texas

Free vaccinations will be held in different areas of Central Texas.

Salado

The Bell County Public Health district will offer vaccinations from 12 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Bell County Northbound and Southbound Safety Rest Area at the 16801 block of I-35 in Salado.

Those interested in vaccinations can register the day of at the site.

Killeen

Covid Service sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. -14 at the former Nolan Middle School at the 505 block of E. Jasper Road.

The City of Killeen will be partnering with the Killeen Independent School District and Texas Military Department to provide free rapid COVID19 testing and vaccines.

Services will also be held from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center at the 3301 block S. WS Young Drive.

The following will be available:

Rapid Test

Pfizer Adult (12 years and older) Vaccine to include booster (16 years and up for booster)

Pfizer Pediatric (5–11-year-olds) Vaccine NOT including booster

Temple

The City of Temple is partnering with the Temple Fire & Rescue and Texas National Guard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 to 29 at the Wilson Park on the 2205 block of Curtis B Elliott Dr.

The state’s National Guard will be will provide COVID-19 rapid tests as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals ages 12 and up can receive either shot in the series or the booster for either brand.

Those interested in getting a COVID-19 test are encouraged to bring an ID.

Waco

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 testing via drive-thru Tuesday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday0 to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the McLennan Community College Community Services Parking lot M at the 4601block of N. 19th St.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required.

To receive a test, one should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus and are to bring their medical insurance card for the appointment.

Register for an appointment at https://dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or call 877-355-7978.

