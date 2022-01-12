Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith walks backstage at the final keynote event of the 2018 Texas...
T-Squared: 2022 will be my last year as The Texas Tribune’s CEO