Man faces felony stalking charge after placing tracker on Texas woman’s car, threatening her

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested Ali Gharrawi, 22, and booked him into the Harris County Jail for felony stalking.

On January 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 14900 block of Mueschke road in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arriving, a woman told them Gharrawi was following her. She also expressed fear that he would harm her, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Gharrawi allegedly placed a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

“His bond was set at $2,500 out of the 185th District Court,” said Constable Herman.

