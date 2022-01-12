McGregor ISD cancels classes after COVID-19 outbreak

McGregor, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Independent School District on Wednesday announced it will cease on-campus instruction on Thursday, January 13 as a result of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases that has “significantly impacted” its food service department.

All school-related and extra-curricular activities will also be canceled. Classes and activities will resume Tuesday, January 18th, the district said.

“We simply don’t have enough personnel to prepare meals for everyone in the district,” the school district said, “Additionally, the McLennan County Health Department has recommended that we close the school to prevent further spread in our classrooms.”

McGregor ISD said the 2021-2022 school calendar was developed with extra days of instruction in anticipation of possible closures.

It will use two of those days this week and will not make-up the days missed as a result of this closure.

Further, the district said the it will not transition to remote instruction as a result of the outbreak.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.