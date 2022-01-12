Advertisement

Men Who Allegedly Kidnapped Dallas 14-Year-Old Charged With Production Of Child Pornography

By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men who allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl off the streets of Dallas were charged with producing sexually explicit images of the child.

Lukumond Olatunji, 43, and Vincent Thompson, 41, were arrested in Dallas on Wednesday and charged via criminal complaint with production of child pornography and aiding and abetting child pornography. They made their initial appearances in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma C. Ramirez On Jan. 12.

According to the complaint, the defendants pulled up beside the 14-year-old Jane Doe as she was walking home from school in Southwest Dallas on Oct. 23. The child, who was wearing her school uniform at the time of the crime, later told investigators she believed they were going to give her a ride to her grandmother’s house.

Instead, the defendants drove her to an alley, where they allegedly raped her and recorded part of their crimes on  Thompson’s cell phone. They then drove her to a motel, where they rented a room and allegedly raped her again.

Jane Doe was eventually able to escape. As she ran from the hotel, she encountered a woman who drove her to a nearby gas station to call for help. Visibly scared and disoriented when officers arrived, the child was nevertheless able to describe the defendants and their attire to law enforcement.

Officers immediately drove to the motel and detained Olatunji and Thompson. In an interview, Olatunji identified Jane Doe as “the girl that Vincent picked up.” He initially denied sexually assaulting the child, but later admitted to having sexual intercourse with her. Thompson also identified Jane Doe as “the girl we picked up in South Dallas.” He admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the child and to recording her sexual assault on his phone.

