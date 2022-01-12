Advertisement

Mexia ISD cancels classes on Thursday and Friday as COVID-19 cases rise

Mexia Independent School District
Mexia Independent School District(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The Mexia Independent School District on Wednesday announced it is canceling classes on Thursday and Friday - January 13-14 - as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and attendance declines.

Buses will run at regular time Wednesday, the district said.

The cancelation includes all extracurricular and athletic activities.

Monday is a scheduled holiday for staff and students.

The school district plans to resume all classes and activities on Tuesday, January 18th.

MISD staff will conduct a “comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting of all campuses and buses” on Wednesday, the school district said

Student meals will be made available Thursday and Friday for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sims Intermediate & JH campuses main entrances via curbside.

Meals may be picked up for multiple MISD enrolled students and students do not need to be present for pick up of meals, Mexia ISD said.

