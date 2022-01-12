Missing Killeen High School student last seen on bus at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The search is on for Jada Mayes, 17, a missing Killeen student last seen getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon at Fort Hood.

“Jada got on the bus yesterday afternoon and left school it was a different bus driver and a different bus they split up the route,” the girl’s mother, Kaytee Cheyenne Mayes, said in a Facebook post.

“Jada was the last person on the bus. We have no idea where she was dropped off or if she was dropped off. We have no clue,” the mother further said.

“Killeen ISD can confirm the student was dropped off by the bus at her stop yesterday afternoon. KISD Police are working with local authorities, including Fort Hood officials, to find the student, " said Taina Maya, a KISD spokeswoman, in an email. ”Anyone with information pertaining to the student’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.”

In a statement sent to the Killeen Daily Herald, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed a missing person report was filed with the department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at approximately 6:34pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Killeen Police at 254-501-8800.

**** Jada got on the bus yesterday afternoon and left school it was a different bus driver and a different bus they... Posted by Kaytee Cheyenne Mayes on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.