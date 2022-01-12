Advertisement

Waco Police say missing man may be in immediate danger

Willie Rhodes, 55, was last scene leaving work at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Cefco gas station at...
Willie Rhodes, 55, was last scene leaving work at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Cefco gas station at the 1620 block if S. 18th St.(Waco Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is looking for a missing man who may be in immediate danger.

Willie Rhodes, 55, was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Cefco gas station at the 1620 block if S. 18th St.

Rhodes was seen wearing a green Cefco t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Nike Air shoes and gold ray ban glasses. He was seen driving a white Honda accord.

His vehicle was recently recovered in Coolidge, Texas.

If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7619.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job

Latest News

Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
File Photo: Texas-Mexico border.
Border Patrol agents arrest four sexual offenders
Residents hoping for answers about possible development
Potential Woodway Developments
The suspect in a credit card theft case.
Deputies in Brazos Valley ask public for help identifying suspect in credit card theft