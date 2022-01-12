Waco Police say missing man may be in immediate danger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is looking for a missing man who may be in immediate danger.
Willie Rhodes, 55, was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Cefco gas station at the 1620 block if S. 18th St.
Rhodes was seen wearing a green Cefco t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Nike Air shoes and gold ray ban glasses. He was seen driving a white Honda accord.
His vehicle was recently recovered in Coolidge, Texas.
If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7619.
