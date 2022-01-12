Advertisement

No. 19 Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Baylor

Adam Flagler
Adam Flagler(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 19 Texas Tech defeated No. 1 Baylor 65-62.

Baylor came out on fire and quickly led 9-0. However, Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run to end the first half cutting Baylor’s lead to 31-26.

The Red Raiders tied the game up at 35 near the the start of the second half.

Baylor had a chance at the very end, but missed a three as time expired.

